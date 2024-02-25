Turkiye Pays Tribute To Khojaly Genocide Victims

A series of events dedicated to the memory of the victims of the
Khojaly genocide is being held in Turkiye.
A ceremony to honor the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims
took place in the city of Manisa, Azernews reports citing Azertag .
The event titled "We have not forgotten, we will not let you
forget" was held at Celal Bayar University by the municipality of
Manisa Buyuksehir together with the Federation of
Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF), the Manisa Association of
Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity.
The event participants got acquainted with a photo exhibition
about the Khojaly genocide organized at the university, and were
given booklets and brochures published by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The memory of those who died for the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan and Turkiye was honored, and the National Anthems of the
two fraternal countries were played.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Manisi Association of
Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity Shenturk Khoshgul and
Vice-Rector of Jalal Bayar University, Professor Kadir Ay spoke
about the Khojaly genocide and its tragic consequences.
Reports were heard from the rector of the Azerbaijan Bar
Academy, Professor of the Faculty of Law at Baku State University
Emir Aliyev and Associate Professor of Jalal Bayar University Irfan
Murat Yildirim.
In conclusion, a documentary film "Tower of Torture – Shusha
Prison" was also screened as part of the event.
The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when
Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment
of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh
region and launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple
directions.
The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians,
predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the
massacre.
Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight
families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and
130 children lost at least one parent.
Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the
whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.