Turkiye Pays Tribute To Khojaly Genocide Victims

A series of events dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide is being held in Turkiye.

A ceremony to honor the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims took place in the city of Manisa, Azernews reports citing Azertag .

The event titled "We have not forgotten, we will not let you forget" was held at Celal Bayar University by the municipality of Manisa Buyuksehir together with the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF), the Manisa Association of Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity.

The event participants got acquainted with a photo exhibition about the Khojaly genocide organized at the university, and were given booklets and brochures published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The memory of those who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Turkiye was honored, and the National Anthems of the two fraternal countries were played.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Manisi Association of Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity Shenturk Khoshgul and Vice-Rector of Jalal Bayar University, Professor Kadir Ay spoke about the Khojaly genocide and its tragic consequences.

Reports were heard from the rector of the Azerbaijan Bar Academy, Professor of the Faculty of Law at Baku State University Emir Aliyev and Associate Professor of Jalal Bayar University Irfan Murat Yildirim.

In conclusion, a documentary film "Tower of Torture – Shusha Prison" was also screened as part of the event.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region and launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.