Defense Ministry Exhibits Armored Vehicles In National Days' Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Al-Mesri

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Units of the Ministry of Defense took part in the celebrations marking the national days, amid cheers by jubilant nationals and residents of the country.

The forces paraded armored vehicles, took part in exhibition booths, a brass band as officers briefed the crowds about the military vehicles.

As to the air show originally set today, it was delayed to tomorrow due to weather conditions. (end)

