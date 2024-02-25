Hasanat, Indonesian Delegation Talk Religious Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) - Jordan Grand Mufti, Dr. Ahmed Hasanat, on Sunday discussed with an Indonesian delegation, headed by the former Minister of Human Resources Development, Dr. Shafr Al-Din Campo, bilateral cooperation in the fatwa (religious edicts) fields.During a meeting with the delegation currently visiting the Kingdom, Hasanat said Jordan Iftaa' Department's work is based on independence, moderation and technical development in providing services by integrating modern means to deliver fatwas.Areas of cooperation were reviewed in the areas of exchanging expertise to clarify legal edicts, train Indonesian students sent to the Kingdom on fatwa issues, as well as enhancing participatory action by holding conferences on contemporary issues facing Islamic societies, according to a department statement.For his part, the delegation's head stressed his constant keenness to benefit from the department's expertise and transfer it to Indonesian students in Jordan.The department recently published a book translated into Malay language, which is the first joint cooperation with Indonesian authorities.Additionally, the delegation asked enhanced participation of Indonesian professors in the department-issued peer-reviewed journal.