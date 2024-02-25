Israeli Forces Arrest 15 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 25 (Petra) - Israeli troops detained 15 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, including journalist Sami Al-Shami and several former prisoners, according to Palestinian rights groups.A joint statement by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said the arrests occurred in Hebron, Nablus, Jericho, Jenin, and Ramallah.The statement accused Israeli forces of widespread acts of abuse, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, alongside property damage and home demolitions.This brings the total number of Palestinians arrested since October 7, 2023, to roughly 7,225. This figure includes individuals detained at homes, checkpoints, or through forced surrenders, as well as those held hostage.The statement condemned the ongoing and escalating arrest campaigns as "unprecedented and part of a comprehensive aggression" against Palestinians, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza that targeted all groups of children, women, the elderly, and the sick.