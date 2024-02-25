Ukraine's Defense Sector Eyes Six-Fold Expansion Bid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex tripled its production capacity, while year it will increase six-fold, while half of the products set to be manufactured has already been contracted for 2024.

That's according to Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries, who spoke at the Ukraine, Year 2024 Forum, Ukrinform reports.

"Last year, our defense industry delivered three times more products than in 2022. The capacity for 2024 is six times higher than last year. Today, we have about half of these capabilities already contracted for this year, and together with the Ministry of Defense and our Defense Forces, we are working on further contracting," the minister said.

He emphasized that today, more than 500 enterprises operate in Ukraine's defense sector, of which about 100 are state-owned and about 400 are private entities. Almost 300,000 specialists work on the design, production, repair, and maintenance.

Kamyshin also noted that by the end of last year, Ukrainian manufacturers had significantly increased the output of artillery ammunition and are now mastering new products in the sector.

"Although it is worth noting that no matter how much we increase this type of production on in Ukraine, our forces' need for artillery is greater than our capabilities and those of the United States of America and the European Union combined," the minister said.

Separately, Kamyshin noted that Ukraine had launched the production of long-range capabilities, and hinted that some of those would soon be delivered to the front lines.

"Last year, our Defense Forces began to engage strategic targets deep in Russia's rear, using weapons produced in Ukraine. Last year we saw our drones in action on a large scale both in the air and at sea. This year will be the year we see them on land. This will be the year when you hear more about ground robotic systems," he emphasized.

Regarding Ukraine's missile program, the minister briefly noted that "it has emerged."

"We have our long-range weapon, which hit a target at a 700-km range," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukraine. Year 2024 Forum is being held on Sunday. The main topics of the event include achieving Ukraine's goals in the ongoing war, developing the country's Defense and Security Forces, running the national defense and industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraine's integration into world markets, implementing Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, achieving security guarantees, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.