Ukraine's Plan For 2024 Already Laid Down - Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian security and defense forces already have an action plan for 2024 and it is set to yield positive results.

That's according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who spoke at the Ukraine. Year 2024 Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Everyone says that our results speak better than our actions. We do everything possible and impossible to make a breakthrough. The 2024 Plan already exists. We don't talk about it publicly, but he it is powerful, it is strong, and not only does it give us hope, it will yield results in 2024. That's why we are working together with all the elements of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces," Umerov said.

"This year, the Ministry of Defense drew up a consolidated plan for 2024. We collected not only the needs of the Armed Forces, but of all our defense forces - Ministry of Internal Affairs, border guards, the National Guard, SBU, GUR, and other elements in order to have what we need on the battlefield. This is important for our internal cooperation. Because now we can clearly see what kind of resources everyone has. This is also important for international partners," the minister noted, adding that a single window of communication with partners is currently being created, in accordance with the Cabinet resolution.

The Ministry of Defense is the body that draws up the list of needs for the war effort and conveys that list to partners, keeps records, and reports to allies.

A Ukrainian logistics center has already been created, Umerov added.

"Another important point is that we have created a Ukrainian logistics point. In addition to synchronizing processes in military aid supplies, monitoring and control accounting, we also adjust logistical supply,” he explained.

Umerov also pointed to the ministry's role as auditor, noting that in late 2023, a joint inspection began of the final use of weaponry.

"The General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense actively cooperates with the General Inspectorate of the Pentagon. Transparency, reporting, and close coordination with our partners is a really important priority," the minister emphasized.

The minister also touched upon ongoing inspections of food supply chains, during which irregularities worth tens of millions of hryvnias were discovered in recent months. Work is underway jointly with law enforcement to expose corruption schemes.

To avoid graft issues in the future, the Ministry of Defense created a procurement system based on NATO principles. In particular, two lethal and non-lethal procurement agencies are already in place.

Umerov also reminded that the work on fortifying defense lines is ongoing.

"Now we have equipped more than several thousand strongpoints, not to mention multiple firing positions," Umerov noted, adding that work on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities will continue.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukraine. Year 2024 Forum is being held on Sunday. The main topics of the event include achieving Ukraine's goals in the ongoing war, developing the country's Defense and Security Forces, running the national defense and industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraine's integration into world markets, implementing Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, achieving security guarantees, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.