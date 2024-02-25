Mod: Training Session With Reservists Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the training
session held in one of the military units with a group of
reservists has came to an end, Azernews reports
citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .
A closing ceremony was held on the occasion of the completion of
the training session.
First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and
Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing
a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.
The speakers at the ceremony stressed that the main objective of
the training session is to improve reservists' combat skills,
military qualifications and experience, as well as to familiarize
them with the modern weapons and military equipment available in
the Azerbaijan Army's armament.
It was noted that during the training session with reservists,
combat training classes were held, tactical and technical
characteristics of weapons and equipment, as well as rules for
their proper usage were taught.
Theoretical and practical classes on drill, tactical, military
medical and special training were also organized.
The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled during the training
session.
In the end, the reservists who distinguished themselves at the
training session were awarded honorary certificates and were sent
to their places of residence on special vehicles.
MENAFN25022024000195011045ID1107896685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.