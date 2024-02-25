QATAR: Expands New LNG Production From North Field West

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Qatar announced on Sunday new expansion of the LNG project "North Field West" which it will boost capacity to 142 million tons per year, nearly 85 percent rise from current production level, Qatar's energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy (Eng). Saad Al-Kaabi stated at a news conference.

QatarEnergy evaluated the production potential of those areas and confirmed through technical tests of the appraisal wells, proving the ability to produce significant additional quantities of gas, said Al-Kaabi.

Al-Kaabi added recent studies have shown that the North Field contains huge additional gas quantities estimated at 240 trillion cubic feet, which raises the state of Qatar's gas reserves from 1,760 trillion to more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet

Al-Kaabi said that QatarEnergy will immediately commence the basic engineering works necessary to ensure that the planned progress is achieved according to the approved schedule for this new project, which will be called the North Field West project. (end)

