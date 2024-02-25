Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139385 KUWAIT -- On the occasion of the national days, the Kuwaiti people recall with pride their resistance of the 1990 blatant Iraqi aggression. News report by Amna Al-Shemmari.
3139406 KUWAIT -- The activities of the National holidays began Sunday morning with performances and popular songs. Photo event by Mirvat Abdel-Dayem.
3139387 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has congratulated His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the country's national days.
3139380 WASHINGTON -- Former United States President Donald Trump has won South Carolina Republican primary, marking his continuous victories in every state Republican primary to date. (end)
rk
MENAFN25022024000071011013ID1107896662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.