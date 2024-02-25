NUKS UK Branch Holds 57Th Annual Conf. To Enhance Students' Opportunities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Awadhi commended Sunday the role of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students (NUKS) and Kuwait Cultural Office in facilitating matters for approximately 10,000 students.

At the 57th annual conference of NUKS UK Branch held yesterday, Al-Awadhi underscored the importance of students focusing on academic excellence and utilizing British education to contribute to Kuwait's development after graduation, echoing the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The conference this year aligns with celebrations marking 125 years of Kuwaiti-British partnership and national holidays, he pointed out, extolling Britain's role in liberating Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion.

He emphasized the significance of Kuwaiti students in the UK with their pivotal role in bilateral relations, noting the historical importance of the Kuwait Cultural Office, established in 1958, and NUKS, founded in late 1964, as key pillars of bilateral relations.

The Kuwaiti Embassy in the UK guaranteed support for student activities, he said, expressing gratitude to the Cultural Office, NUKS, and British authorities for their assistance.

In his speech, Cultural Attache of Kuwait Cultural Office Dr. Abdullah Al-Meshal announced internships for graduates in Kuwaiti companies in the UK, with details to be announced in June.

The office will also organize courses for students to secure admission to prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge.

Regarding admissions and certification, Dr. Al-Meshal mentioned redesigning the office's system for faster processing, explaining the office's involvement in educational policy-making to shape Kuwait's future.

On his side, Head of NUKS UK Branch Salem Al-Shibail emphasized the NUKS' role in defending Islamic, national, and political issues, particularly during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Chief of Corporate Communications and Relations at Zain Kuwait Waleed Al-Khashti, a major sponsor of the conference, underlined the company's commitment to education and youth, highlighting the importance of transparent dialogue with young people to determine future paths.

He underscored the need for jobs that align with future skills and the ability to adopt a mindset focused on efficiency, adaptability, and awareness.

The conference included honoring Al-Awadhi, Dr. Al-Meshal, and Cultural Attache Dr. Hessah Al-Ojayan, as well as media professionals involved in organizing the event, participants, and sponsors. It featured legal, medical, cultural, religious, and sports sections, along with competitions. (end)

