Kuwait Air Force Delays The Air Show To Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Air Force's aerial show originally set for today was adjourned to Monday, the army general chairmanship of staff said on Sunday.
The chairmanship said on the X website that the air show would be carried out at 4 p.m. tomorrow, indicating that it was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Kuwait's military and security squads are involved in the celebrations marking the national days. (end)
ahk
MENAFN25022024000071011013ID1107896660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.