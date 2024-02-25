Kuwait Air Force Delays The Air Show To Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Air Force's aerial show originally set for today was adjourned to Monday, the army general chairmanship of staff said on Sunday.

The chairmanship said on the X website that the air show would be carried out at 4 p.m. tomorrow, indicating that it was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Kuwait's military and security squads are involved in the celebrations marking the national days. (end)

