Iran’s inflation rate for 12-month declines by 1.1 percent

(MENAFN) According to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the average inflation rate for the twelve-month period ending on January 20, coinciding with the conclusion of the 10th Iranian calendar month Dey, stood at 42.5 percent, indicating a 1.1 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year.



During the 10th Iranian calendar month, the country's point-to-point inflation rate was recorded at 35.8 percent. This signifies that families experienced an average price increase of 35.8 percent for purchasing the same basket of goods and services compared to the corresponding month in the preceding year. Furthermore, there was a 2.7 percent decrease in the point-to-point inflation rate in the mentioned month compared to the previous month.



Previously, the SCI reported the average inflation rate for the twelve-month period ending on March 20, 2023, marking the conclusion of the previous Iranian calendar year 1401, at 45.8 percent. In comparison, the inflation rate for the twelve-month period ending on March 20, 2022, was 40.2 percent, and for the Iranian calendar year 1399, it was 36.4 percent.



According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inflation in Iran, which was reported at 49 percent in 2022, is anticipated to decline to 42 percent in 2023 and further to 30 percent in 2024, as stated in an economic outlook report released in mid-July.

MENAFN25022024000045015839ID1107896659