G7 discovers experts to announce theft of Russian assets as legal

(MENAFN) A group of legal experts hailing from the Group of Seven (G7) nations has presented a case endorsing the confiscation of approximately EUR260 billion (USD280 billion) in Russian sovereign funds that were frozen by G7 countries in 2022. The legal practitioners, described as "experienced public international lawyers and practitioners," argue that seizing these assets would be a lawful response to Russia's alleged "unlawful conduct" in its actions toward Ukraine.



The letter containing the case, addressed to the G7, has been obtained by Bloomberg and outlines the legal rationale for the confiscation. According to the experts, their most serious consideration of the issue led them to the conclusion that under international law, it would be lawful for states that have frozen Russian state assets to take additional countermeasures against Russia. They justify this stance by pointing to Russia's ongoing breach of what they describe as the most fundamental rules of international law, specifically in relation to the "invasion" and "occupation" of parts of Ukraine.



The legal experts argue that seizing Russian state assets would be a legitimate form of compensation for the damage resulting directly from Russia's alleged unlawful conduct. They claim that the violated rules are essential to the foundation of the entire rules-based order, asserting that the West's sanctions and freezing of Russian assets were lawful countermeasures. However, they contend that any potential reprisal by Moscow would be illegal and illegitimate.



The presented legal case adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict, as legal experts weigh in on the appropriateness and legality of seizing Russian assets as a response to Russia's actions in the region.



