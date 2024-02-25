Netanyahu exposes ‘Day after Hamas’ scheme

(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has officially exposed his plot for Gaza’s future following the end of war with Hamas, positioning a robust stress on the “deradicalization” of the Palestinian territory.



The merely one-page document with the title ‘The Day After Hamas” was endorsed to the Israeli administration for negotiations on Thursday, putting on display suggested doings for the present, average, as well as extended span.



It repeats Netanyahu’s attitude that the Israel Defencs Forces is going to “continue the war until the complete destruction of the military capabilities and governmental infrastructure of Hamas,” also till Israeli captives are take4n back as well as a strong safety measures are happening.



In the average-span, the premier desires Israel to “maintain operational freedom of activity” in the territory for safety objectives, with no time expiration date. “There will be a complete demilitarization in the Gaza Strip of any military capacity, beyond what is required for the needs of maintaining public order”.



Netanyahu also proposed keeping a “southern closure” of the Gaza-Egypt perimeter to ban any trafficking into the territory, stating that the border should be secured in collaboration with Cairo as well as with United States helping hand.



The scheme suggests that civil origination priorities be allocated to “local officials” with running knowledge who are not attached to any units backing radicalism.



At the meantime, an elder Israeli representative has informed an Israeli news agency that the Jewish country against the contribution of the West Bank-positioned Palestinian Authority (PA) in the administration of Gaza. He allegedly stated that as the PA has been at chances with Hamas since being exiled from Gaza in 2007, it still was unsuccessful to condemn the October 7 attack.



