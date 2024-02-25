Germany makes recreational cannabis legal

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, Germany is set to legalize recreational cannabis use from April 1, following the passage of new legislation by Members of Parliament on Friday. The law represents a major fulfillment of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government promises, marking a significant shift in the country's approach to marijuana consumption. While adults will gain limited rights to use and cultivate cannabis for personal use, its commercialization remains largely prohibited.



The bill, which garnered support from 407 legislators in the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, faced opposition from 226 MPs, with four lawmakers abstaining. Under the new legislation, adults in Germany will be allowed to possess up to 50 grams (1.7 ounces) of marijuana within the confines of their private homes, with a maximum limit of 25 grams for public spaces. Additionally, adults will have the right to cultivate up to three cannabis plants for personal use at home.



A significant aspect of the law is the provision for larger-scale cannabis cultivation within non-profit "cannabis clubs," commencing from July 1. These clubs, limited to 500 members each, will exclusively grow plants for personal consumption. Membership fees will cover operational costs, with an individual receiving a maximum of 50 grams of cannabis per month from the club. For individuals under the age of 21, this amount is capped at 30 grams.



While celebrating the move towards legalization, the German government has imposed strict regulations to ensure responsible cannabis use. Public consumption near schools, sports facilities, and children's playgrounds is prohibited. Minors caught in possession of cannabis will be required to undergo a drug-abuse prevention program.



German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach emphasized that the legalization of cannabis aims to provide "an alternative to the black market." He noted that previous legislation had failed to curb consumption, and the new approach seeks to regulate the market while addressing rising usage.



As Germany embraces this historic shift in drug policy, the implementation of stringent regulations highlights the government's commitment to balancing personal freedom with public safety. The move is poised to impact not only Germany's societal norms but also serves as a notable development in the ongoing global discourse surrounding cannabis legalization.





