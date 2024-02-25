Ukraine's National Team To Play Portugal In Eurobasket 2025 Qualifier Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's men's national basketball team will play the second match in the fourth and decisive qualifying round of the 2025 European Championship on Sunday, February 25.

"The Blue and Yellows will host Portugal in Riga, Latvia, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainians started with an away defeat against the Slovenian national team - 73:87 (22:21, 18:18, 13:25, 20:23), and the Portuguese lost to Israel at home - 70:72 (19:19, 17:19, 17:18, 17:16).

Next, on November 22 and 25, the Ukrainians will play Israel twice, and next year (February 20 and 23) they will complete the selection with matches against Slovenia and Portugal.

The three strongest teams of the quartet will reach the final tournament of EuroBasket 2025, which will be hosted by Poland, Finland, Latvia and Cyprus.

Photo: fbu.