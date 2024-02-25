Ukraine's Experience To Become Foundation Of New Global Security Architecture - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's war against Ukraine today is the biggest one since World War 2. Today, Ukraine is the only country that has gained unique knowledge about the specifics of waging war with the Russian army, and its experience will become the foundation for creating a new global security architecture.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the Ukraine. Year 2024 Forum, reports Ukrinform.

"Today we are talking about war. Russia's war against Ukraine today is the biggest war since World War II. We have a 3,200km-long front line, we run intensive combat operations on the 1,200km-long front line. And today, Ukraine is the only country that not only has unprecedented experience of using weapons from all over the world on the battlefield, Ukraine is the only country that has unique knowledge about the peculiarities of warfare waged by the Russian army. We understand their strategy, tactics, we know their strengths and weaknesses. We collect experience from the battlefield, conduct analysis, and develop recommendations for manufacturers," Umerov emphasized.

He noted that it is in Ukraine that the distance from the design office to battlefield use is the shortest.

The minister also recalled that at the latest meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers, a decision was made to create a joint Training and Education Analysis Center. This is the first joint institution of the Alliance and Ukraine.

"Our knowledge and experience will become the foundation for the creation of a new global security architecture," Umerov emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukraine. Year 2024 Forum is being held on Sunday. The main topics of the event include achieving Ukraine's goals in the ongoing war, developing the country's Defense and Security Forces, running the national defense and industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraine's integration into world markets, implementing Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, achieving security guarantees, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.