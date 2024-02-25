Israeli FM up against Brazilian backlash over AI illustration

(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stirred controversy and faced widespread mockery after sharing an image on social media intended to criticize Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) in both Brazilian Portuguese and Hebrew, aimed to depict Israeli-Brazilian friendship but ended up drawing attention for numerous glitches in its artificial intelligence (AI) design.



In the post, Katz declared, "No one will separate our people – not even you, Lula da Silva.



Shabbat Shalom!" However, the image accompanying the message became the focal point of criticism due to its various errors, including inaccuracies in depicting both the Israeli and Brazilian flags, faces that did not resemble anything human, and an excessive number of hands and elbows—or conversely, too few.



The AI-generated image, publicly available for use, failed to meet the expectations of viewers and garnered ridicule from Brazilian X accounts with tens of thousands of followers. Among the critiques, users pointed out the incorrect rendering of the phrase "Ordem e Progresso" (Order and Progress) on the Brazilian flag, with some interpreting it as offensive.



Several Brazilian X users highlighted the bizarre figures resembling the current Brazilian president and former United States president, Barack Obama, with anatomical configurations that were deemed impossible. The image's attempt to showcase unity through jerseys labeled "Brazil" and "Israel" also fell short, further contributing to the widespread mockery.



Critics took the opportunity to voice concerns beyond the image, with one X user urging Israel to address the issue of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian population. The user emphasized that resolving such issues would pave the way for better relations, expressing that it was never Brazil's intention to sever ties with any people.



The incident underscores the pitfalls of utilizing AI-generated content for political messaging, emphasizing the need for careful consideration and precision, especially when attempting to engage in international discourse. As the digital landscape continues to play a significant role in diplomatic communication, instances like these serve as a reminder of the importance of ensuring accuracy and cultural sensitivity in such interactions.





