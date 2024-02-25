Hungary blocks combined EU declaration on Ukraine war anniversary

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic move that has sparked controversy, Hungary reportedly blocked a joint European Union (EU) statement condemning Moscow and pledging "unwavering" support for Ukraine on the anniversary of the conflict. According to sources cited by Politico and Bloomberg, the statement, aimed at denouncing Russia's actions and expressing solidarity with Kiev, failed to gain consensus due to Hungary's objections.



An email from the office of Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, indicated that, in the absence of a consensus among member states, the statement would be issued on behalf of Michel, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The joint statement accused Russia of engaging in a "full-scale war of aggression," condemning the violence, brutality, terror, and destruction while promising comprehensive support to Ukraine across various fronts.



The pledge included commitments to provide "strong and unwavering political, military, financial, economic, diplomatic, and humanitarian support" to Ukraine. The leaders also vowed to address Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs, including the delivery of urgently required ammunition and missiles.



However, sources indicate that a non-NATO member of the European Union raised objections, expressing "doubts" or "reservations" about the language concerning the missiles. Additionally, criticism was voiced regarding the EU's perceived silence on the conflict in Gaza. While the country in question was not explicitly named, only Austria, Ireland, and Malta are members of the European Union but not NATO.



The incident highlights divisions within the European Union on issues related to Russia and Ukraine, reflecting the complex dynamics among member states with varying geopolitical perspectives. Hungary's move to block the joint statement underscores the challenges of achieving consensus on sensitive matters, even within the European Union.



Despite the setback, Ukraine continues to aspire to European Union membership, with promises made in that regard. However, the European Commission, as stated by Ursula von der Leyen, is still working on the framework for accession talks. The timing of any significant developments is likely to be influenced by the upcoming European Parliamentary elections scheduled for June 6-9.



