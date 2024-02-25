Google Celebrates Kuwait's National And Liberation Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Google celebrated Kuwait's 63rd National Day on Sunday by decorating its main page with the Kuwaiti Flag.

The Kuwaiti Flag takes over Google's main page, flying high with a green frame and a sky blue background and the word "Google" beneath it in red and white, inspired by the flag.

By clicking on the image, the webpage is redirected to a page that contains information on Kuwait's National Day and a variety of archives from different sources on the anniversary, linked to Kuwaiti's values of belonging, loyalty, sacrifice and giving.

Kuwait celebrates the 63rd Independence Day and 33rd Liberation Day on Sunday and Monday. (end)

mjb







