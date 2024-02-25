SHETECHS 2024 Forum On Women In Tech To Kick Off Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) - Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), the SHETECHS 2024 Forum, organized by the Women's Empowerment Unit at the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), will kick off next Tuesday.Themed "Fostering Business Growth via Women in Tech," the forum underscores Intaj's ongoing efforts to enhance women's involvement in the digital economy, supported by the German Development Agency's initiative to empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.The association announced that the forum will feature experts, women leaders, and IT specialists, covering various pertinent topics.Eid Al-Suwais, Chair of Intaj's Board of Directors, emphasized the significance of interactive sessions, focusing on empowering women for business growth, fostering innovation, promoting technical education, managing gender diversity, and showcasing success stories of women leading in technology.