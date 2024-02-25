Jheel Mehta A.K.A Sonu Of 'TMKOC' Takes Fans On Culinary Tour Of Hampi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Best known for her role as 'Sonu' in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) , Jheel Mehta on Sunday took her fans on a gastronomical tour by sharing glimpses from her visit to Hampi, Karnataka.
The diva, who recently got a proposal from her longtime boyfriend, took to Instagram, where she has 372K followers, and dropped some pictures from her outing in Karnataka.
The first picture is of the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi, which is dedicated to Sri Virupaksha. Jheel tagged the geo location as "Hampi, Karnataka".
The second photo is a mouth-watering spread of South Indian delicacies on a banana leaf.
The picture shows rice, paratha, vegetables, a gravy item, and a papad.
It is captioned as: "So delicious".
One of the longest running sitcoms 'TMKOC' stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta.
Jheel portrayed the role of Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide (Sonu), who is the daughter of Aatmaram (Mandar Chandwadkar) and Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi). Jheel was part of the show from 2008-2012.
The same role is currently played by Palak Sindhwani.
