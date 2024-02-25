Limiting Rahul’S Nyay Yatra To One District Is Injustice, Say Raj Cong Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 25 (IANS) The Congress leaders in Rajasthan are upset with the short route of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, which has been restricted to only one district.

The Yatra will enter Dholpur in Rajasthan on Sunday evening where the flag of the Yatra will be handed over to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai, said Swarnim Chaturvedi, spokesperson, Rajasthan Congress.

However, the party leaders are upset with the yatra being held in only one district and have questioned why it has been limited to only Dholpur when the Lok Sabha elections are so near.

They said that it is injustice with the desert state. As per the schedule, the yatra will enter Rajasthan on Sunday and then will terminate here and resume on March 2nd. As of now there is no clarity on further schedule of the yatra, says Varun Purohit, a senior Congress leader.

The leaders are also questioning the four day break time being taken by Rahul Gandhi in the middle of the yatra.

Varun Purohit, said, "Covering just one district in Rajasthan before the Lok Sabha polls is injustice to Rajasthan and its people who gave 69 seats to Congress in Assembly polls and we won the recently held bypoll in Sri Ganganagar. The touch and go stand of Congress in Rajasthan is not what the people here expected and have waited for.

"The state should have cared for its senior leaders," said Varun Purohit, adding,“The party leaders should have focused on Rajasthan a little more. Congress has a big scope in Rajasthan, however, the need of the hour is to explore the things here. Rahul Gandhi should have focused more in Rajasthan and the yatra should have stayed here for three to four days to raise crucial issues before the Lok Sabha polls.”

He also questioned the kind of people gathering in the yatra and said,“Grassroots workers who are connected with the public should have been made a part of the yatra and not those who were elected in the Rajya Sabha polls.”

Sushil Asopa, another PCC member, told IANS,“In his journey from south to north, he visited eight districts in Rajasthan earlier. It is from east to west that one has to look at the geographical perspective and he is going to two districts that are Dholpur now and Banswara later on,” he added.

He said,“The party should convince former CM Ashok Gehlot to stop using the Congress platform in Rajasthan, otherwise the confusion of 2018 will arise again and it will be difficult for the Congress.”

He further said that after three defeats under Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly election, only Sachin Pilot can bring Congress back to power because even today he is a favorite in all age groups including the youth.

Another leader on condition of anonymity said,“Congress workers are looking for opportunity, however, the top leadership brings parachute candidates for elections and they get the chance while the grassroots workers get no opportunity. Now, I am focusing on farming rather than on working in politics as elite workers are getting all the chances to grow and not people like us."