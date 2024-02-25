China pledges revenge for UK sanctions

(MENAFN) The recent decision by the United Kingdom to blacklist Chinese companies as part of an expanded set of sanctions against Russia has sparked a strong response from the Chinese embassy in London. In the wake of Britain's announcement of additional measures targeting Moscow, including 50 entities and individuals, the Chinese diplomatic mission declared that these sanctions, which include three Chinese firms, are "unilateral acts that have no basis in international law, and we firmly oppose them."



On Thursday, the United Kingdom unveiled its latest round of sanctions, citing the second anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as the impetus. While the majority of the sanctions focus on Russian entities, the inclusion of three Chinese companies, Finder Technology LTD, JUHANG Aviation Technology Co, and Beijing Micropilot Flight Control Systems Co, has heightened tensions between Beijing and London.



The Chinese embassy issued a stern warning, stating that the restrictions imposed on Chinese companies would not go unanswered. The statement asserted, "We would like to inform the British side that any act that undermines China’s interests will be resolutely countered by the Chinese side," indicating China's commitment to protecting the legitimate interests of its businesses.



The United Kingdom alleges that Finder Technology LTD and JUHANG Aviation Technology Co have been supplying restricted electronics to Russia, while Beijing Micropilot Flight Control Systems Co produces engines for drones. However, China contends that these sanctions are unfounded and lack a basis in international law.



In addition to addressing the sanctions, the Chinese embassy emphasized its longstanding commitment to an "objective and fair position" concerning the conflict in Ukraine. Beijing stated that it has actively supported peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, signaling its dedication to promoting diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis.



As diplomatic tensions escalate between China and the United Kingdom, the global community watches closely, underscoring the delicate balance of international relations and the potential ramifications of unilateral actions on the geopolitical stage. The promise of retaliation from China introduces a new layer of complexity to an already strained relationship, leaving the future of diplomatic engagements between the two nations uncertain.



