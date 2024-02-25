(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, Spanish authorities are facing accusations of providing forged documents to Russian helicopter pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine last August after hijacking an Mi-8 cargo helicopter. Reports suggest that the Spanish government issued a fake ID to Kuzminov, who subsequently lived under a false identity on Spain's Mediterranean coast, despite being implicated in the betrayal and sacrifice of his fellow crew members.



The dramatic incident unfolded when Kuzminov commandeered the Mi-8 helicopter and flew it to Ukraine, allegedly receiving a reward of USD500,000 from Kiev. Regrettably, the two other crew members on board were left stranded and, as reports state, "liquidated" as a consequence of the defection. After this betrayal, Kuzminov sought refuge on Spain's Mediterranean coast, where he reportedly lived under the protection of a forged identity.



El Pais, citing government sources, reported that while Madrid supplied Kuzminov with forged documents, he was not placed under any form of protection. The Spanish government's alleged involvement in assisting the defector in laying low comes to light following a report by El Mundo, which referred to Kuzminov as a "secret political refugee" under the protection of Spanish authorities.



The controversy took a dark turn last week when Kuzminov was discovered dead in the resort town of Villajoyosa. His body was found riddled with bullets and had been run over by a car.



Initially identified by Spanish media as a 33-year-old Ukrainian national, Ukrainian military intelligence quickly asserted that the deceased was, in fact, Maksim Kuzminov. According to El Pais, the Spanish government suspects the involvement of a Russian intelligence agency in the assassination.



The intricate web of events surrounding Kuzminov's defection, subsequent protection, and eventual violent demise raises serious questions about the role of Spanish authorities in harboring an individual linked to betrayal and criminal activities. As investigations unfold, the Spanish government's actions, including the alleged provision of forged documents, are under scrutiny, further complicating the narrative surrounding this international incident.





