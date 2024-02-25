Ecuador sees Russia was right to go against arms transfer to America

(MENAFN) Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, has declared that the country will refrain from sending Soviet-era military equipment to the United States, citing concerns that the weapons could be subsequently transferred to Ukraine. This decision follows Moscow's strong objection to the proposed weapons transfer scheme, asserting that Quito lacked the right to send hardware to a third country without Russia's consent.



President Noboa initially announced plans to exchange outdated Russian and Ukrainian military equipment for American hardware worth USD200 million in early January, dismissing Moscow's protests by arguing that the move did not violate existing treaties. He contended that these treaties applied only to military equipment, not to what he termed as "scrap."



In response, Russia warned Ecuador that the proposed shipment would compromise its neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, suggesting that the weapons might eventually find their way to Kiev. Russian Ambassador to Ecuador, Vladimir Sprinchan, recently noted that Ecuador had abandoned its plans, emphasizing the country's commitment to resolving conflicts peacefully through diplomatic means.



In an interview with CNN Espanol, President Noboa confirmed the abandonment of the weapons transfer to Washington, expressing Ecuador's reluctance to facilitate the potential triangulation of weapons. He acknowledged that Russia was "right" in raising concerns about the transfer, signaling a diplomatic shift in Ecuador's stance on the matter.



The decision not to proceed with the weapons transfer underscores the complexities surrounding diplomatic relations and arms exchanges in the current global geopolitical landscape. As Ecuador navigates its position in the Ukraine conflict, the episode highlights the delicate balance nations must strike when engaging in military cooperation and the importance of addressing the concerns of all stakeholders involved.





