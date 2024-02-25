(MENAFN) Amid growing concerns over the outcome of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrey Melnik, now representing Ukraine in Brazil, has suggested that Kiev's foreign backers should engage in discreet talks with Moscow to discern the conditions for a potential peace agreement. Melnik's call for behind-the-scenes diplomacy comes in response to a recent poll in Germany, revealing that 64% of respondents believe Ukraine has lost the conflict with Russia, especially in light of Russian gains in recent months.



In an interview with the German newspaper Tagesspiegel, Melnik acknowledged the bitterness of the survey results, recognizing that Ukraine's foreign partners might feel that their efforts have not yielded the desired outcomes. However, he emphasized the potential threat to Germany's security if Ukraine were to face defeat, urging Berlin to explore alternative ways of support, including the provision of military hardware such as "Taurus missiles, fighter jets, more anti-aircraft defenses, and ammunition."



Melnik proposed a pragmatic approach, suggesting that it would be wise for Ukraine's allies to discreetly reach out to Moscow to gauge the possibility of a compromise. He highlighted the importance of understanding the conditions and guarantees under which Russia might be willing to withdraw from the occupied territories. While emphasizing the need for exploratory talks, Melnik clarified that such discussions do not imply a surrender of interests but rather an exhaustive examination of all possible avenues for resolution.



Despite acknowledging the challenges in building trust with Russia, Melnik stressed that engaging in discreet diplomacy is crucial, as it allows no stone to be left unturned in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution. He added that the Russians have eroded trust through their actions, making it difficult for Ukraine to forge a deal. As tensions persist, the international community watches closely, contemplating the potential impact of discreet diplomatic efforts on the trajectory of the conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.







