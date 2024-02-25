'Honour Killing': TN Man Hacked To Death For Marrying Girl From Different Caste

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) In another case of "honour killing", a 25-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of five in Chennai, police said on Sunday.
In November, the deceased identified as Praveen, 25, married Sharmi, who was from a higher caste.
Sharmi's elder brother Dinesh, who is a murder accused, ganged up with four others and hacked Praveen to death.
Praveen was rushed to Chrompet General hospital in Chennai but was declared brought dead. Police have arrested all five assailants.
