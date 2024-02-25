China responds to America trip to Taiwan

(MENAFN) In the wake of a visit by a group of five United States lawmakers to Taiwan, China has issued a stern call for the United States to refrain from any interference in Taiwan's internal affairs. The visit, which included meetings with Taiwan's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, has sparked tensions, prompting a swift response from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized the "extreme complexity and sensitivity of the Taiwan question," urging Washington to exercise caution in its dealings with the island nation.



Mao went on to express China's opposition to any official interaction between the United States and Taiwanese authorities, categorically rejecting what it views as interference in Taiwan's affairs, irrespective of the pretext. She called upon American officials and legislators to cease all official contact with Taiwan, cautioning against sending any signals that could be construed as support for "Taiwan independence" forces.



The delegation of United States lawmakers, led by Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House select committee on China and is known for his hawkish stance toward Beijing, engaged in discussions with Tsai and other senior officials during their visit. Gallagher, in a news conference, asserted that the United States, both Democrats and Republicans, stands in solidarity with Taiwan, advocating for the island's freedom and asserting a commitment to supporting its cause.



Tsai, in response, conveyed Taiwan's determination to advance its international partnerships and engage with the global community. The visit and subsequent statements underscore the ongoing complex dynamics between the United States, Taiwan, and China, with each move on the geopolitical chessboard carrying potential implications for regional stability.



As diplomatic tensions escalate, the international community watches closely to discern the impact of these interactions on the delicate balance in the Taiwan Strait and the broader United States-China relationship. The intricacies of the Taiwan question remain a focal point in global geopolitics, with the latest developments adding another layer of complexity to the ever-evolving dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region.





