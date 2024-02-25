Media reports Biden`s dog biting Secret Service agents many times

(MENAFN) Recent revelations from documents obtained by CNN shed light on the challenges faced by Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden due to their family dog, Commander. The German Shepherd reportedly bit Secret Service agents at least 24 times, prompting a reevaluation of operational tactics to ensure the safety of the agents.



Internal emails revealed the extent of the workplace hazard created by the dog, leading to adjustments in how the agents carried out their duties.



In June, an assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Division sent a team-wide email acknowledging the impact of the dog bites on their operations, urging caution and creativity to ensure personal safety in the presence of Commander. The situation escalated to the point where the dog's biting incidents resulted in a change in the agents' approach to their job.



Despite only 12 biting incidents being previously reported, the newly revealed documents indicate a more extensive history of attacks by Commander. The German Shepherd was eventually removed from the White House in September, following a series of documented biting incidents involving Secret Service agents. In November 2022, the dog bit a uniformed division officer severely enough to require hospital treatment, and in April, a Secret Service employee filed for traumatic injury compensation, detailing an incident where Commander bit them on the left arm.



The mounting concerns surrounding Commander's behavior prompted White House staff to advise against allowing the dog to be out on its own, indicating the gravity of the situation. The revelations underscore the complex dynamics and challenges faced by those tasked with ensuring the security of the presidential family, as even the family pet became a source of safety concerns.



