Jordan, Oman Chambers Sign Trade Pact

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening cooperation, promoting trade exchanges, and fostering investment partnerships between Jordanian and Omani businesses.Signed by JCC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq and his OCCI counterpart Faisal Abdullah Al Rowas, the MoU seeks to enhance joint economic collaboration between the two chambers' affiliated business sectors, adhering to relevant laws and regulations.The agreement encourages direct business connections through trade delegation visits, participation in economic events, and information exchange on permitted trade statistics and reports.In a statement on Sunday, Tawfiq expressed optimism that the MoU will significantly increase trade exchange and establish investment partnerships between the two countries, leveraging their strong fraternal relations.He announced plans to organize a Jordanian-Omani business forum this year, focusing on key investment sectors like medicine, construction, information technology, and tourism.Jordan's exports to Oman reached $75 million in the first 11 months of 2023, exceeding imports of $69 million.