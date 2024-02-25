Games of future get struck by cyber-assault

(MENAFN) The groundbreaking "Games of the Future" tournament, featuring a convergence of traditional and electronic sports, has encountered its first cyberattacks, according to Igor Stolyarov, the head of the event. Stolyarov emphasized that despite these attempts, the tournament's security systems have successfully thwarted the hackers, ensuring the smooth progress of the innovative international competition.



Taking place in the Russian city of Kazan until March 3, the Games of the Future marks the inaugural international 'phygital' (physical and digital) event, showcasing 21 disciplines that blend conventional and electronic sports. Stolyarov's reassurance about the effectiveness of the security measures comes amid increasing concerns globally about cyber threats targeting high-profile events.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with several foreign leaders and top officials, attended the opening ceremony in Kazan on Wednesday. During the ceremony, Putin characterized the Games as Russia's "gift to the international sporting family" and highlighted the event's commitment to being free from political influence, discrimination, and double standards.



"The Games of the Future are free from political conjuncture, all types of discrimination and double standards. I am sure that genuine sport will reign at the Games’ venues," stated President Putin. He underscored Russia's continued prominence in sports and noted that the concept of combining classical and electronic sports originated in the country.



With over 2,000 athletes from more than 100 countries participating in the competition, the Games of the Future represent a significant step forward in the evolution of sports events. The tournament follows a series of physical events called the Phygital Games, where players competed in various disciplines, with winners earning qualification for the current international event.



As the tournament progresses, the cyberattacks serve as a reminder of the evolving challenges faced by organizers of major global events. The incident also emphasizes the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard the integrity and security of such pioneering initiatives in the realm of sports.



