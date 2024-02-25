(MENAFN) In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow asserts that it does not feel isolated on the international stage, attributing this perception to the support it receives from the so-called Global South. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations, made these remarks during a special interview with media outlet RTVI on Wednesday, where he discussed the role of the United Nations in the Ukraine conflict and broader geopolitical dynamics.



Contrary to the narrative of Russia's isolation, Polyansky contends that it is the West that is increasingly finding itself globally isolated due to its rigid stance on Ukraine. Out of the 193 United Nations member states, only approximately 75 are fully supportive of all anti-Russian initiatives, according to Polyansky. This, he believes, indicates a growing dissatisfaction with the West's approach among the international community.



The term 'Global South' has gained prominence, particularly in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, where countries, largely located in the Southern Hemisphere, have refrained from supporting the economic sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and their allies on Moscow. Polyansky highlighted a shift in attitude toward the events in Ukraine, particularly among nations in the Global South, emphasizing that Russia does not perceive itself as isolated.



Instead, he contends that the inflexibility and tunnel-vision of the West are alienating countries in the Global South.



In the aftermath of Russia's military operation in Ukraine two years ago, 141 countries supported a United Nations measure demanding Russia's unconditional withdrawal. However, according to Polyansky, the dynamics have evolved, and the West's isolation is becoming more evident as geopolitical perspectives shift.



Last year, several African countries initiated a peace initiative in an effort to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict. A delegation of African leaders is reportedly planning to visit Russia and Ukraine with the aim of persuading President Vladimir Zelensky to engage in negotiations with Moscow. This initiative further underscores the changing dynamics and the complex global response to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.



