Trump Has Not Yet Responded To Zelensky's Invitation To Visit Ukraine - FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian authorities have not yet received a response to an invitation to visit Ukraine from former US President Donald Trump or his team.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with Voice of America .

"There are political signals that come publicly from US presidential candidate Donald Trump . There are public signals coming from the President of Ukraine. We have not heard a response to the invitation from Trump himself or his team. If there is a response, we will consider it," he said.

According to Kuleba, the main thing now is to understand that the key for Ukraine should not even be maintaining bipartisan support, but support at the level of voters.

Ifcomes to Ukraine, I ready to go with him to front - President

"Because American politicians follow their voters," the minister added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited former US President Donald Trump to visit Kyiv after he promised to stop the war "very quickly" if he won this year's election.