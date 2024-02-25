Illegal Elections Of Russian President Started In Occupied Territories Of Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) "Early voting" in the Russian presidential "elections" illegally organized by the occupiers begins today in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"For three weeks, the residents of TOT will be collecting votes in support of Putin - members of the "election commissions" with ballot boxes, accompanied by armed security forces, will come to every house, stop on the streets, and visit social institutions.

From March 15 to March 17, people will be driven to the "polling stations" to fulfill the task from the Kremlin and local gauleiters: to collect support for the dictator at the level of 94%," the statement said.

Resistance movement calls to boycott 'presidentials' of occupants in TOT

The Zaporizhzhia RMA notes that the result of this "expression of will" will not be recognized by any civilized country in the world, and participation in the organization and conduct of "elections" in the TOT is a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Fedorov, the gauleiters extended the "elections" for almost a month , brought security forces and agitators to the TOT, and appointed 700 people as "observers".