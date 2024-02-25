National Gymnast Wins Gold At World Cup In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani athlete Nikita Simonov has won a gold medal at the
International Gymnastics Federation's Cottbus World Cup held in
Germany. He secured the medal in the men's rings event, Azernews reports.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent
infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to
provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.
