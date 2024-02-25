Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With Turkiye Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January 2024, the trade volume between Azerbaijan and Turkiye
reached 475.52 million, showing an increase of 18.4% compared to
January of the previous year, Azernews reports
citing the State Customs Committee.
During the same month, Azerbaijan imported goods worth 170.48
million from Turkey and exported goods worth 305.38 million to
Turkiye. This represents a decrease of 6.8% in imports and an
increase of 39% in exports compared to the corresponding period
last year.
Turkiye holds the position of being Azerbaijan's second-largest
trading partner.
Note that the import of a number of products from Azerbaijan was
exempted from customs duty for 10 years. Thus, Turkiye will import
wine, mulberry, quince, iron and steel products, and packaging
materials from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan will import copper wire,
washing machines, monitors, video recorders, car spare parts, and
aluminum from Turkiye without customs duty.
