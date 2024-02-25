Eight Palestinians Killed, Including A Child In Israeli Airstrike On A Family House Yesterday In Gaza's Rafah City

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 25 (NNN-WAFA) – At least eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed, in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical sources said yesterday.

Medical sources and paramedics said that, several others were injured in the strike on a house belonging to the“Shahin” family, in central Rafah, and all the casualties had been sent to a hospital in the city.

Israeli warplanes also struck areas in the city near the enclave's border with Egypt, a southernmost Gazan city that has seen a large inflow of Palestinians, who fled their homes in central and northern Gaza to take shelter.

Also yesterday, Hamas-run Health Ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, said, the Israeli army destroyed 150 medical facilities and took 32 hospitals out of service, since the ongoing conflict started on Oct 7, last year.

He said, the remaining three hospitals in Rafah are overcrowded and cannot provide care for more than a million people, suffering from malnutrition.

He noted that in northern Gaza, health workers were also unable to provide care, as the Israeli army refused to deliver medical supplies and fuel there.– NNN-WAFA