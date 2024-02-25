Poll shows Biden too old for leadership

(MENAFN) As the United States gears up for the upcoming presidential election, a recent Quinnipiac University poll has shed light on a paradoxical sentiment among voters. Despite President Joe Biden maintaining a narrow lead over his hypothetical opponent, Donald Trump, concerns regarding his age persist among a significant portion of the electorate.



The poll, conducted among 1,421 registered voters between February 15 and 19, unveiled that 49 percent of respondents favored Biden in a potential rematch with Trump, who garnered support from 45 percent. While Biden appears to have a slight advantage, a closer examination of the data reveals a striking apprehension among voters about his age. A substantial 67 percent of respondents expressed the belief that the 81-year-old Biden is "too old" to effectively serve another four-year term in the White House.



Intriguingly, a similar concern was raised about Trump, with 57 percent of respondents sharing the opinion that the 77-year-old former president is also "too old" for another term. This paradox highlights a broader issue of age being a point of contention in American politics, regardless of party affiliation.



Delving deeper into the poll results, only 34 percent of respondents believed Biden is mentally fit for the presidency, while 48 percent held the view that Trump is cognitively capable of holding office. Both candidates have dismissed recent concerns over their mental acuity, with Biden responding assertively to a report by special counsel Robert Hur regarding alleged mishandling of classified documents.



Earlier in the month, former White House physician and current Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson, along with 83 other GOP lawmakers, expressed "grave concerns" over Biden's mental abilities. This group called upon the President to undergo a cognitive exam to address doubts surrounding his mental acuity.



As the election season unfolds, these poll results offer a glimpse into the complex interplay of public perception, age, and cognitive fitness in the realm of American politics. The delicate balance between experience and concerns over aging raises pertinent questions about how voters weigh these factors in determining the fitness of candidates for the highest office in the land.





