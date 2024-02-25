Blinken Congratulates Kuwait On National Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has congratulated His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the country's national days.

"I extend congratulations to His Highness (the Amir) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on Kuwait's February 25 National Day and February 26 Liberation Day," Blinken said in a statement marking the Kuwaiti national occasions.

"We are grateful for our strategic partnership and deep friendship with the State of Kuwait. The United States looks forward to deepening our cooperation under the leadership of the new Amir," he added.

"Time after time, the United States has stood shoulder to shoulder with Kuwait. We look forward to increasing people to people, security, commercial, and investment ties with Kuwait in the years to come." (end)

