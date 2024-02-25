GCC Chief Congratulates Kuwait's Amir On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi congratulated on Sunday His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait's government and people on the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day.

Al-Budaiwi has stressed in a statement that these two occasions are special to the people of Kuwait because they document the heroism and achievements of Kuwaitis under the banner of their wise leadership, and their struggle and loyalty to build their country.

Al-Budaiwi praised Kuwait's achievements and pointed to its pioneering and distinguished role in strengthening solidarity and cooperation among the GCC states, consolidating security and stability in the Gulf region and worldwide.

Al-Budaiwi expressed good wishes to Kuwait's government and people. He also expressed hope that the GCC countries would witness further prosperity and progress under their leaderships. (end)

