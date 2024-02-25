HLT Min. Congratulates The Amir On Kuwait's Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the loyal Kuwaiti people on the occasion of the National Day.

In a press statement on Sunday, Minister Al-Awadhi recalled the heroism and sacrifices of the Kuwaiti people to defend their land, adding that the people of Kuwait respect the sacrifices of their martyrs, whose fragrant memory and immortal heroism gave a bright record of lessons, stories, pride and courage in defending their country.

Minister Al-Awadhi pointed out that celebrating the National Day portrayed beautiful images of Kuwait's achievements and loyal people, which contributed to the stability and security of the country under the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing Kuwait more prosperity, security and peace. (end)

