Kuwait Information Minister Congratulates Amir On National Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Sunday expressed his heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the gracious people of Kuwait on the national days.

Minister Al-Mutairi, who expressed the congratulations on his X account, prayed for souls of the martyrs and for sustainable security, safety and prosperity for "our dear homeland." (end)

