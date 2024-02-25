UK Pledges USD 5Mln To Aid UN Gaza Fund

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced, Sunday, a financial aid package worth Pound Sterling 4.25 million (USD 5.38 million) to support the work of the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) in Gaza and Palestine.

Cameron said in a press statement that financial aid would specifically be directed toward medical care for thousands of pregnant women and nursing mothers who face increased risks of disease and pregnancy complications in Gaza.

He emphasized the importance of the Israeli occupation to take steps, working with UN and Egypt as partners, to increase the flow of aid effectively into occupied Palestinian territories.

He affirmed the need to reach an immediate ceasefire to insure the safe release of hostages and allow more aid organizations like the UNPF to enter. (end)

