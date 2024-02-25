Kuwait Keen On Ensuring UN Rights Council Serves Objectives -- Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is seeking to "correct the path" of the UN Human Rights Council to remain on the track for attaining the objectives upon which it had been founded, said the country's Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen.

Ambassador Al-Hayen was speaking to KUNA, marking the council's 55th anniversary that coincided with the State of Kuwait's national days. In this regard, he expressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the political leaders and the people of Kuwait.

He has declared that Kuwait along with the groups in which it serves as a member has been seeking to improve the council's performance and setting the priorities and the topics under discussion according to its principles and norms.

He expressed keenness on casting aside political disputes and focusing on the rights and freedoms that safeguard the human race's dignity.

Such differences particularly those that emerged after the flare-up of the Ukraine war directly affected the council and foiled bids to take decisions to cease fire, and halt the Israeli crimes and breaches against the Palestinian civilians, he said, affirming Kuwait's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

In line with Kuwait's keenness to partake in the council's meetings, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya will participate in the senior-level session on February 26-28, along with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk and other senior officials, he said.

He noted that Kuwait has had a long record of humanitarian activities particularly during natural catastrophes, adding that these relief operations are guided by the wise leaders.

Kuwait was elected by a majority of the UN General Assembly as a member of the Human Rights Council for a three-year mandate, last October. (end)

