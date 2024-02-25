IMF close to providing funds to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a potential financial lifeline for Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reportedly on the brink of unlocking USD900 million as part of a four-year USD15.6 billion loan approved for the country last year. This development comes as a USD60 billion United States aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in Congress, with officials familiar with the talks indicating that the disbursement could be agreed upon as early as Thursday, according to Bloomberg.



Staff at the IMF have been assessing whether Ukraine has fulfilled the necessary conditions for the payment. A statement is expected to be made in Washington on Thursday, providing clarity on the situation. The reported agreement follows two weeks of intensive discussions addressing how the Ukrainian government can sustain its operations in the absence of the anticipated United States funding.



To convince the IMF of its ability to service the loan in the event of a delayed United States aid package, Ukraine is said to be considering a range of measures, including tax hikes, spending cuts, and increased domestic bond sales. These proposed steps aim to demonstrate the country's commitment to meeting its financial obligations even without immediate United States assistance.



The United States aid package, sought by President Joe Biden, worth USD60 billion, has faced resistance in the House of Representatives. A significant portion of this aid is earmarked for weapons, underscoring the geopolitical complexities surrounding the conflict in the region.



In December, Ukraine's Finance Ministry estimated fiscal needs for 2024 at USD37.3 billion, following the receipt of more than USD42 billion in foreign aid in 2023. As the IMF deliberates on the disbursement and Ukraine navigates the challenges of securing funds from various sources, the outcome of these developments holds significant implications for the country's economic stability and ability to address ongoing geopolitical pressures.





