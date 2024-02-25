Britain possibly to sanction weapons sales to Israel

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Bloomberg suggest that the United Kingdom is contemplating the possibility of restricting certain arms exports to Israel. The potential move is said to be contingent on Israel launching an offensive on the city of Rafah in Gaza or impeding aid trucks from reaching the Palestinian enclave. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that London is concerned that an expansion of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacks on Gaza without adequate efforts to protect civilians may result in Israel violating international law.



As of the latest data from Gaza's health ministry, the Israeli airstrikes and ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave have resulted in 29,313 people killed and 69,333 others wounded. The conflict escalated since October 7 when Hamas carried out an incursion, leading to 1,200 casualties and 253 captured individuals. Currently, 134 hostages remain in the group's custody.



In the event of further escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, legal advice provided by British government law officers to ministers responsible for issuing export licenses may undergo a change. This change could potentially impact the sale of certain weapons and technologies to Israel, according to insider sources.



While the United Kingdom's arms sales to Israel amounted to EUR42 million (USD53 million) in 2022, the consideration of potential restrictions indicates a growing Western pressure on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The focus is on urging a more cautious approach to the military operation against Hamas. Despite the relatively modest arms sales from the United Kingdom to Israel, the move signals a broader international concern about the ongoing conflict. Notably, the primary backer of Israel, the United States, provided USD3.18 billion in military aid in 2022.



As tensions persist and the situation unfolds, the United Kingdom's stance on arms exports to Israel could play a significant role in shaping the international response to the conflict in the region.





