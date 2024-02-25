Boomerang at SiGMA Eurasia and Affiliate World - Strategic Presence at Key Industry Events in Dubai

(MENAFN- boomerang)

Boomerang is set to make a presence at two major upcoming events - SiGMA Eurasia from February 26-27 and Affiliate World from February 28-29, highlighting its dedication to nurturing strategic relationships and creating new avenues for collaborations on a global scale.



At SiGMA Eurasia, the Boomerang will seize opportunities to engage with industry partners during the core conference days of February 26-27. The team will attend the event to engage in meaningful interactions and explore potential partnerships throughout the conference, ensuring a flexible and responsive presence to meet with affiliates and industry peers. Welcome to arrange meetings with Boomerang's representatives to explore potential collaboration avenues.



After a stopover at SiGMA Eurasia, the Boomerang team will shift its focus to Affiliate World on February 28-29. The Boomerang team will exhibit at Booth C18. With the company's development roadmap, which includes launching new projects this year, Boomerang's stand is essential for partners interested in exploring innovative affiliate marketing opportunities for iGaming products. Visitors are invited to the Boomerang booth to meet the team face-to-face and gain insights into prospective partnership possibilities.



Vitalii Prokofev, Chief Executive Officer at Boomerang, emphasized the significance of the company's participation strategy: “Attending these events allows Boomerang to connect directly with affiliate managers and create convenient touchpoints, as SiGMA Eurasia and Affiliate World are perfect networking opportunities in the region. Participating is a chance for open communication with our current and new partners, as Boomerang is driven by a partner-first mindset. Working on cultivating an environment for mutual success, we look forward to productive meetings at both events.” Vitalii Prokofev's remarks accentuate Boomerang's persistent focus on propelling affiliate prosperity through advanced, compliant solutions, proprietary technologies, and an enduring pledge to be a trustworthy, high-performing partner globally.



Boomerang welcomes industry professionals to join them in exploring partnership opportunities and discovering the advantages of collaborating with Boomerang. For more information about Boomerang and to schedule a meeting during SiGMA Eurasia or Affiliate World in Dubai, please visit the web-site.







