Celebrating 20 years of promoting science to the public

(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) This year (2024) marks the 20th anniversary of Quest; Science for South Africa magazine for promoting and creating awareness of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to the public. Quest magazine was founded in 2004 responding to the Department of Education’s National Strategy for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education (NSMTE) programme which aimed to improve the quality of teaching and learning in mathematics and science.



Quest is a popular science magazine published quarterly by the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf). It is aimed at promoting an understanding of and an interest in science amongst the youth, particularly learners and early careers tertiary students.



Quest aims to expose public audiences to the science going on in South Africa and internationally to awaken and inspire young people to pursue science-related fields as a career option. To present the scientific information in such a way that it supplements and enhances the teaching and learning of science in schools and for early career scientists.



Quest is distributed nationwide for free to private and public schools, Science Centres, Non-Government Organizations, and individual subscribers who pay an annual subscription fee.



Each issue is compiled on a specific theme of topical interest informed by school curricula, public and global scientific issues and interest. Since its inception, 82 publications have been successfully published and are accessible on the academy research repository ()

In celebration of this significant milestone, ASSAf has planned to publish a special insert in Quest volumes 21.2, 21.3, and 21.4 featuring the founding members and the role players such as editorial advisory board members and former and current editors. This anniversary celebration will also reflect on the magazine’s journey, acknowledging the contributions of different role players and focusing more on public engagement.



The magazine is financially supported by the Department of Science and Innovation and endorsed by the Department of Basic Education.







MENAFN25022024006004013109ID1107896440