Dubai Municipality registers over 1.5 million food products in 2023

Dubai Municipality registered over 1.5 million food products in 2023, with 217,642 applications for the registration and assessment of food products across the Emirate. Additionally, the Municipality issued 99,567 health certificates for exported food, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the flexibility of Dubai's food sector. These figures underscore the Municipality’s dedication to ensuring residents’ access to safe, nutritious, and healthy food items that comply with the highest internationally accredited standards.



The Municipality has implemented extensive food safety control measures for both imported and domestically produced goods. In the previous year alone, a total of 65,230 inspection visits were carried out across the 26,612 registered food institutions in Dubai.



The Municipality has conducted inspections on 7,367,163 tons of food shipments, involving over 2,272,400 individual food items. These inspections covered more than 363,553 food shipments and approximately 533,790 food containers.



Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasized the Municipality’s commitment to prioritizing the development of the food industry by offering support, providing necessary infrastructure, and promoting investment opportunities to encourage its growth. These initiatives are in line with Dubai Municipality’s dedication to establishing a sustainable food system, ensuring the availability of adaptable food supply chains for all commodities, and aligning with the goals of the Dubai Food Security Strategy.



Al Taher said: “In 2023, the food industry showcased remarkable figures, highlighting Dubai’s position as a global commercial hub. These results also underscore the efficacy of regulations and laws that have fortified the industry’s resilience, contributing to increased growth, development, and enhanced investment opportunities.”



Al Taher stated that Dubai Municipality has been making proactive efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the community from food-related risks. This can be achieved by consistently monitoring all institutions and activities in the food sector throughout the year. The aim is to uphold food safety standards and ensure compliance with approved quality standards, further enhancing the quality of life for both residents and visitors of Dubai.



The Municipality participates in Gulfood 2024, as it is a global platform gathering the foremost food and beverage producers and suppliers worldwide. This exhibition offers the opportunity to share knowledge, stay updated on current and future industry trends, and gain insights into the latest advancements in food production, trade, and technology. Furthermore, it serves as a platform for introducing new food companies to potential investment opportunities in Dubai.







